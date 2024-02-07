Fetus Washes Up On Florida Beach, Sparks Death Investigation

A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a fetus washed ashore at a Florida beach. According to WPLG, Miami Beach police responded to a scene near the 7900 block of the beach around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (February 6).

Investigators confirmed a beachgoer stumbled upon the body on the sands and alerted authorities. Reporters said they observed officers placing a box over the human remains as they closed off the area and continued their investigation.

A medical examiner took the fetus for further examination and will determine both the age and if any injuries caused death.

“A medical assessment will better guide us as to how old the fetus was, but based on our observation, it does appear to be a fetus and does not appear to have been born, but these are speculations at this time,” Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess said, per the news station.

Officials didn't provide any more details about the case.

Some other disturbing contents have been found on Florida beaches and waterways. Back in December, a woman who was filmed walking away from her home was found dead in waters near Tampa. Last year, people discovered several body parts in three suitcases along a South Florida waterway.