Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan Interviews With Playoff Team: Report
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2024
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson on Wednesday (February 7).
"New: I'm told former #Jets and #Bills head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the #Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job, per sources," Anderson wrote on her X account.
The Cowboys have a vacancy at defensive coordinator following Dan Quinn's decision to accept the NFC East Division rival Washington Commanders' head coaching position. Ryan was previously among two finalists for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator position last offseason, which eventually went Vance Joseph -- who had previously worked as the team's head coach from 2017 to 2018 -- last offseason.
The veteran coach was also rumored to be considered for Joseph's position after the Broncos' 1-5 start in October before Denver won seven of its final 11 games.
New: I'm told former #Jets and #Bills head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the #Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EOMjnpKvnT— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2024
Ryan has a 61-66 overall record as a head coach, which includes making consecutive playoff appearances during his first two seasons with the Jets. The 60-year-old had previously held jobs collegiately at Morehead State (1990-93), Cincinnati (1996-97) and Oklahoma (1998), as well as with the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), before being hired by the Ravens in 1999 as a defensive line coach, which included contributing to the franchise's Super Bowl XXXV win and later being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2005.
Ryan, the son of late former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan and twin brother of former Cowboys defensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, emerged as one of the league's biggest personalities during his tenure with the Jets, which included being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks series during his second season.