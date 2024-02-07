Former NFL Head Coach Rex Ryan Interviews With Playoff Team: Report

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson on Wednesday (February 7).

"New: I'm told former #Jets and #Bills head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the #Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job, per sources," Anderson wrote on her X account.

The Cowboys have a vacancy at defensive coordinator following Dan Quinn's decision to accept the NFC East Division rival Washington Commanders' head coaching position. Ryan was previously among two finalists for the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator position last offseason, which eventually went Vance Joseph -- who had previously worked as the team's head coach from 2017 to 2018 -- last offseason.

The veteran coach was also rumored to be considered for Joseph's position after the Broncos' 1-5 start in October before Denver won seven of its final 11 games.