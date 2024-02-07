Fortunate Illinois Lottery Player Wins Huge Jackpot From Scratch-Off Ticket

An extremely lucky Illinois lottery player recently won the top prize on a scratch-off ticket that they purchased for $10 at a local market. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the individual is now $500,000 richer.

Can you imagine purchasing something for $10 and getting half-a-million dollars in return? The fortunate lottery player purchased a $100,000,000 Ca$h Spectacular ticket from "Rico Fresh Market, located at 3552 W. Armitage Avenue in Chicago," and the rest was history.

The winner was not the only one who scored big with the purchase of the winning ticket. Just for being the store to sell that particular $100,000,000 Ca$h Spectacular scratch-off ticket, Rico Fresh Market will receive a $5,000 bonus. Information regarding the name of the winner, or what they plan to do with the $500,000 has yet to be revealed. It was not mentioned whether or not the winner has even come forward to claim their prize as of Wednesday, February 7th. Similarly, Rico Fresh Market's owner has not shared what will be done with the $5,000 at the store. Will it be distributed to employees, or used to renovate the location? Only time will tell!

Per the press release, Illinoisans have won a whopping $160 million in prizes on Illinois Lottery instant tickets so far this year, and we're only 5 weeks into 2024!