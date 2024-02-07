Freed Parolee Identified As 'Person Of Interest' In Newlyweds Bar Shooting
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2024
The "person of interest" taken into custody in relation to the shooting deaths of a Wisconsin newlywed couple that took place at the sports bar where the wife worked as a bartender was identified as a freed parolee who served several years in federal prison.
Thomas Routt Jr., who had previously been convicted of arson, burglary and forgery among a slew of charges, was of interest detained in relation to the February 1 deaths of Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33, at Sports Page Barr by his attorney, Russell Jones, TMJ4 reports. Jones said Routt, who is currently being held in the Walworth County Jail on a corrections hold due to his previous criminal history, continues to maintain his innocence and deny any involvement in the case.
Police may opt to keep Routt in jail longer than the typical 72 hours due to his parole status, having been freed by Gov. Tony Evers then-appointee on the state Parole Commission. Neighbors told TMJ4 that there was a large police presence near Routt's home on Sunday (February 4) prior to the Elkhorn Police Department announcing that a person of interest was detained in a news release shared on Monday (February 7).
Gina and Emerson Weingart were identified as the victims fatally wounded in the Sports Page Barr shooting by Jordan Barr, the owner of the sports bar, who described the shooter as a "coward."
"Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning," Barr wrote on the business' Facebook account. "The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family. Before Gina joined our staff, her and Emerson started coming in and very quickly became close with all of us, staff and patrons alike.
"When I eventually offered Gina a part time job, they were already a part of the family. Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core."
Emerson's father, Jeff Weingart, told WIS that his son would sit at the bar while Gina worked her part-time shift.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” Jeff said. “Somebody saw them. Somebody saw them. I don’t care, you don’t pull something like that off. I can’t believe that it was just her and him in the bar. So somebody saw them, and somebody had to give a description of them, and somebody had to see the car when he drove away, and they better find him.”
Elhorn is located about 40 miles from Milwaukee and has an estimated population of 10,000.