Freed Parolee Identified As 'Person Of Interest' In Newlyweds Bar Shooting

The "person of interest" taken into custody in relation to the shooting deaths of a Wisconsin newlywed couple that took place at the sports bar where the wife worked as a bartender was identified as a freed parolee who served several years in federal prison.

Thomas Routt Jr., who had previously been convicted of arson, burglary and forgery among a slew of charges, was of interest detained in relation to the February 1 deaths of Gina Weingart, 37, and Emerson Weingart, 33, at Sports Page Barr by his attorney, Russell Jones, TMJ4 reports. Jones said Routt, who is currently being held in the Walworth County Jail on a corrections hold due to his previous criminal history, continues to maintain his innocence and deny any involvement in the case.

Police may opt to keep Routt in jail longer than the typical 72 hours due to his parole status, having been freed by Gov. Tony Evers then-appointee on the state Parole Commission. Neighbors told TMJ4 that there was a large police presence near Routt's home on Sunday (February 4) prior to the Elkhorn Police Department announcing that a person of interest was detained in a news release shared on Monday (February 7).

Gina and Emerson Weingart were identified as the victims fatally wounded in the Sports Page Barr shooting by Jordan Barr, the owner of the sports bar, who described the shooter as a "coward."