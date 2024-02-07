Georgia Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Georgia, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of Georgia?

O4W Pizza

Located in Duluth, O4W Pizza serves Jersey-style pizza "made the traditional way" in the heart of the South, per its website. Some of its ingredients, such as the sausage and meatballs, are even made using a family recipe, so you know it's going to be good.

O4W Pizza is located at 3117 Main Street.