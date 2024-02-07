Georgia Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State
By Sarah Tate
February 7, 2024
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Georgia, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?
Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."
So where can you find the best pizza in all of Georgia?
O4W Pizza
Located in Duluth, O4W Pizza serves Jersey-style pizza "made the traditional way" in the heart of the South, per its website. Some of its ingredients, such as the sausage and meatballs, are even made using a family recipe, so you know it's going to be good.
O4W Pizza is located at 3117 Main Street.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"O4W Pizza in downtown Duluth is a homely restaurant serving Jersey-style pies, known for their thin crust, crispy texture, and tangy tomato sauce. Everything is freshly made to order, so you can expect to wait up to 20 minutes for your pizza, but you'll be pleased you did. The most famous menu item here is the square, tri-color Grandma Pie — made with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara, pecorino, extra-virgin olive oil, oregano, and basil. There's also a branch in South Beach."
Check out lovefood.com to see the full list of the best pizza in the country.