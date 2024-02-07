Helicopter Carrying 5 Marines From Las Vegas To San Diego Reported Missing

A search operation is underway after a U.S. military helicopter transporting five Marines was "reported overdue." The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter left from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada on Tuesday (February 6) but failed to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.

The two bases are roughly 270 miles apart.

The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

"The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol. The most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available," Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement to Fox News.

On Tuesday, there was heavy rain throughout the region from the atmospheric river that soaked California, though authorities have not said if the weather had any role in the disappearance of the helicopter.

Officials did not identify the Marines who were on the helicopter.