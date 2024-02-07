Illinois Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this Illinois staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in Illinois is served at Pequod's in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"The merits of deep-dish versus thin crust may cause heated debate, but you can't visit Chicago without trying the city's famous style of pizza. There are lots of joints in the city that hustle for the title of best deep-dish, but Pequod's is a true institution (so much so that it featured in an episode of acclaimed TV drama The Bear). This place is famous for its caramelized cheesy crust, which adds an extra layer of deliciousness."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.