Machete-Wielding Man Fatally Shot At California Grocery Store

By Bill Galluccio

February 7, 2024

Man holding a machete in his hand
Photo: A_N / iStock / Getty Images

man carrying two machetes was shot and killed by police inside of an Albertsons grocery store in Lancaster, California, on Tuesday (February 6) morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect, who has not been identified, threatened an employee at a Chevron gas station several hours before making his way to the Albertsons about two blocks away.

Local merchants told KTTV they had previously seen the man in the area.

Officers confronted the suspect outside of the store. He refused to comply with officers' commands and then ran inside the store.

The officers followed him inside and ordered him to drop the machetes. They tried using non-lethal force to subdue the suspect but were forced to open fire when he charged toward them.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said that there were several people shopping at the time. None of the officers or any of the shoppers were injured.

