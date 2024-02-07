Master P & Snoop Dogg File Lawsuit Against Post & Walmart Over Cereal Deal

"Most of us are afraid to take a stand against these corporate giants," Master P wrote in an Instagram post with video from his press conference. "This is not about race, this is about minority-owned companies getting a fair share in corporate America. We’re talking about Blacks, Asians, Latinos, Whites and women that are not receiving a genuine equal opportunity to succeed in the corporate system."



"This is bigger than @snoopdogg and I, we are the voice to the voiceless," he continued. "I have one question for these corporate giants and major distributors: Why have a diversity department, if you’re not going to create real diversity? #Godisgood @attorneycrump @snoopcereal We are creating products and brands to put money back into our communities."



According to the lawsuit, Post made an attempt to buy out Master P and Snoop. However, once that didn't work, the company allegedly pretended to embrace their dreams and even agreed to distribute their cereal brand in major retailers like Walmart. The defendants allege that Post only agreed to the partnership so that they can shut them out of the market completely. The cereal debuted in Walmart last July, but customers reportedly complained that they couldn't find the product in stores several months later.



Although the store claimed the cereal was sold out online, Walmart employees reportedly found the product in back of house away from customers and without proper codes to sell. Snoop and Master P are suing for damages since the lack of sales affect their contract with Post.



"Post Consumer Brands was excited to partner with Broadus Foods and we made substantial investments in the business," a rep for Post said in a statement. "We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations."