Missouri Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Missouri, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of Missouri?

Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza

Located in St. Louis, Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza serves wood-fired, Neapolitan-inspired pizza with a soft and chewy crust different from the typical crisp that you normally find in American pizza. Pizzeoli is located at 1928 S. 12th Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This cozy, candlelit pizzeria, dating back to 1928, serves a large menu of wood-fired pizzas using ingredients from local sustainable farms. Pizzeoli favorites include the Lumberjack Snack pizza, with mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, and sweet peppers, and the Butterbird, with homemade Bourbon butter BBQ sauce, chicken, smoked gouda, and smoked mozzarella."

Check out lovefood.com to see the full list of the best pizza in the country.