Missy Elliott Recreates Iconic Music Videos With Original Outfits

Missy Elliott has been celebrating her accolades for the past year. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in November and performed several of her greatest hits. Missy performed "Get Ur Freak On" and "Supa Dupa Fly (The Rain)" along with other tracks like "Sock It To Me" and "All N My Grill." The Grammy award-winning artists also sung and danced to fan favorites like "Work It," "Pass That Dutch" and "Lose Control." During her acceptance speech, she saluted all the women in Hip-Hop who paved the way for her.



“I have to say Pepa who is here from Salt-N-Pepa," Missy said. "Her and Queen Latifah, [MC] Lyte, Roxanne Shante, so many. Monie [Love], Yo-Yo, all those ones before me gave me their shoulders to stand on. So I just wanna take the time. My people say, ‘Hey, go up there, and people wanna hear from you, how you feel.’ But these are the people who inspired me and if it wasn’t for them and their music, I probably wouldn’t be standing here.”



Check out more throwback footage from Missy Elliott's past below.

