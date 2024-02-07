Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this Nebraska staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in Nebraska is served at Tasty Pizza in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"This gem of a pizza parlor in Omaha has a loyal local fanbase, who head here for consistently good sourdough pizzas at reasonable prices. Available in two sizes (for one or big enough to share), the delicious menu options include the Buffalo Chicken with gouda, grilled chicken, and Buffalo sauce, and the Spinach Feta with spinach, feta, onions, sesame seeds, and olive oil. It’s counter service–only, and has seats if you want to dine in."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.