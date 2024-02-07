Pennsylvania Spot Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this Pennsylvania staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in Pennsylvania is served at Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"Philly's Pizzeria Beddia frequently appears in lists of the best pizza places in the country. In fact, it was once declared that it sells the 'best pizza in America' by Bon Appetit magazine. At this unassuming-looking spot, it's all about simple, classic ingredients, executed to perfection. There are five pizzas on the menu, plus regular specials such as corn pizza (pictured)."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.