'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Climbs To The Top Of The MSG Sphere In Las Vegas

An activist who calls himself the "pro-life Spider-Man" climbed to the top of the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday (February 7).

Maison Des Champs shared a video of himself atop the 366-foot structure on social media, saying he scaled the Sphere to "raise money for a mother named Isabel."

"She is homeless and pregnant and needs help," he explained.

The Las Vegas Police Department shut down roads in the area and arrested several people at the scene. Officials said the Des Champs was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

At the start of his video, Des Champs said that police were making him "go through the top" of the Sphere to get down.

It is unclear what charges Des Champs or the protesters on the ground were facing.

Des Champs, who is a Las Vegas native, is known for scaling tall buildings and structures across the country, including the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco and the 588-foot Accenture Tower in Chicago.