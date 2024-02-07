Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has returned! On Tuesday night (February 6th), Swift kicked off the Asia leg of her tour and hit the stage at Tokyo Dome in Bunkyo City, Tokyo, Japan. During one of her speeches, she revealed that she had an original plan for announcing the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department if she didn't take home a Grammy on Sunday night (February 4th).

"I told myself if I'm lucky enough to win anything tonight, I'm just gonna do it. I'm just gonna announce it," Swift said about the Grammys. "My backup plan was that I was gonna announce it tonight in Tokyo.”

She also revealed that she started working on her 11th studio album very soon after finishing Midnights, which dropped in 2022 and earned her the 2024 Grammy for Album of the Year. “I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights," Swift revealed. "I’ve been working on it for about two years, I worked on it throughout the US tour …soon we’ll get to hear it together.”