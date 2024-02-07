A U.S. Coast Guard officer was arrested earlier this week for allegedly getting violent with a school resource officer at a Florida high school, WFLA reports.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident unfolded Monday (February 5) at Spoto High School in Riverview. A school resource officer responded to a call about "agitated parents" in an administrative office. According to reporters, the parents were there because their daughter was involved in an altercation that day.

While responding to the incident, the school resource officer arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Bailey, an active duty Petty Officer First Class officer, for alleged aggressive behavior. Authorities claim Bailey hurled profanities and even kicked the school resource officer during the encounter.

Bailey faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing upon school grounds, disrupting a school campus or function, and resisting an officer without violence.

“Parents are supposed to model behavior and be an example for children, and Bailey was a perfect example of what not to do. Schools are meant to be a safe space for both students and administrators, and it is disheartening to know a parent disrupted the educational process today by his shameful outburst,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said, per the news station. “I have to take a moment to thank school administrators and the school resource deputy for their patience and professionalism when faced with violence and hostility.”

The U.S. Coast Guard member was released from custody Wednesday (February 7) on a surety bond.