WATCH: Man Drives Pickup Truck Through High Tides On Florida Beach

A driver from New York was caught on camera barreling through high tides on a Florida beach after illegally accessing the shoreline. The Volusia Sheriff's Office responded to New Smyrna Beach around 8:54 a.m. Tuesday (February 6) on reports of a vehicle driving around a closed beach gate reading "DO NOT ENTER," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG.

Witness video shared by the sheriff's office shows a white pickup truck cruising through waters as tides crash against the vehicle. At one point, the driver can be seen rapidly whipping the truck among the waves and driving straight into the ocean. Towards the end of the footage, three lifeguard vehicles can be seen responding to the scene.

Deputies confronted the driver, identified as 49-year-old Jason Brzuszkiewicz, of Bridgeport, New York, after he walked away from a lifeguard, the affidavit states. Officials told Brzuszkiewicz the beach was closed to traffic due to high tide and pointed out he didn't pay the toll fee to access the beach.

The driver was arrested for one count of failing to pay the access fee. He was booked into Volusia County Branch Jail on a $200 bond.

Authorities said his vehicle was towed away, as well.