Wisconsin Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Wisconsin, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of Wisconsin?

San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Located in Milwaukee, San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana serves Neapolitan-style pizza, such as the cheesy Quattro Formaggi, pesto-based Genovese and classic Margherita. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana is located at 838 N. Old World 3rd Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This charming restaurant, with outdoor seating, is many people's favorite spot for authentic Neapolitan pizza in Wisconsin. The dough is naturally fermented and cooked for 70-90 seconds at 900°F in a wood-fired oven, so it gets that perfect chewy, charred crust. The restaurant serves up regular specials alongside its usual pizza menu, including the Ilario with roasted Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomato, mozzarella, and basil."

Check out lovefood.com to see the full list of the best pizza in the country.