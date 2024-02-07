Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 7th

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 7th, drawing on ideals of action, truth, fantasies, romance, education, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might receive a surprising announcement at work today that leads you to taking on a new role or accepting an award. Leaving the past behind is easy when your future is SO bright, Aries!

ARIES:

"Surprising announcements about your career or role in public could come to light as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You might be stepping into a new position or accepting an award! You’re able to leave the past behind and embrace what’s ahead, even if you’re not certain of the details, as Mars in Capricorn also harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have a few conversations about travel and education today. Paths towards your dreams could reveal themselves as you begin to put all of your plans in motion.

TAURUS:

"Exciting conversations about travel or furthering education could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. You’re ready to materialize a dream, and you might surprise others with how suddenly you put things into motion as Mars in Capricorn also harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces today. You’re confident about whatever journey lies ahead of you."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will notice a shift in boundaries today amid financial deals and negotiation wrap-ups.

GEMINI

"Boundaries could be shifting and ideals about ownership may be changing in a harmonious way as Mars in Capricorn links with Neptune in Pisces. Ongoing financial deals and other negotiations might need more time or information to be wrapped up, though contracts could be voided to start over if stipulations weren’t clearly defined."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to feel quite spontaneous today as loved ones surprise you with something "wildly weird." A fantasy might come true for you today, Cancer, so be open minded!

CANCER:

"Spontaneous vibes enliven your relationships today as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Your friends or significant others could surprise you with something luxurious, romantic, or something wildly weird (but enjoyable, nonetheless)! A fantasy might just come true as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces…or at least it could feel like it, even if it doesn’t look how you thought it would."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to feel a greater sense of trust in people you work with today as responsibilities are shared and goals are prioritized. This will lead to long-lasting respectful connections down the line.

LEO:

"You could be pleasantly surprised by how much you can trust the people you work with as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. People you share responsibilities or goals with may swoop in to make your load a lot easier today, fostering respect and boosting morale."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that romantic gestures will be made towards you today as each hour brings a playful, curious vibe your way. Today is the day to form deeper bonds with significant others!

VIRGO:

"Romantic gestures could be made as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. The vibe is playful, curious, and erotic. It’s a wonderful time to enjoy a bit of fantasy or make efforts for bonding time with significant others."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel the need to clean their living spaces today. As Sharpay Evans once said "it's out with the old, and in with the new." Today is the day to say goodbye to items around your home that are useless in your current life.

LIBRA:

"Inspiration to rid your living space of accumulated stuff could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. An urge to declutter and clear out closets, corners, and spaces under the bed could have you bidding farewell to things that might as well be forgotten; it could be surprisingly stress relieving and supportive to your health."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you could be met with a romantic interest today as new connections spur. People might prove mysterious to you today as you plan a date night and look forward to adventure.

SCORPIO:

"Romantic and interesting surprises could arise as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. New connections can form online or you might get to see a new, intriguing side of your significant others. You might enjoy indulging in a bit of mystery as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. It’s a lovely time for a date night or to cuddle up to a juicy story that takes you on an adventure."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today is all about ACTION, Sagittarius. You could experience confusion regarding your desired home base today, but trust in yourself and your path.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You’re taking action to make your ideal home, family, or living situation a reality as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. You might be changing your mind about the kind of place you want to call home or the type of lifestyle you want to live as other options come into your awareness."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that people will fall in love with your sense of humor today as you continue to be social. Acquaintances will be attracted to your light today, so embrace it, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"People are charmed by your directness and sense of humor as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, making for fun social interactions today! Your voice could have a hypnotic quality about it or people might be attracted to your direction as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces. It might also be easier to get lost while out and about, though you’re likely to embrace the unknown as adventure!"

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you will find comfort in the realization that the one thing that you can control is yourself. This will make it easier to connect with yourself and find a sense of stability as the day goes on.

AQUARIUS:

"Your ability to connect with your inner sources of stability makes it easier to keep up with whatever surprises or curveballs get thrown your way as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You’re aligned with the wisdom that the only thing you can control is yourself, inspiring you to live with no regrets."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to accept invitations into "different social circles" today as you become more and more comfortable with speaking the truth! People will be drawn to that energy today, Pisces! You're one-of-a-kind and don't you forget it.

PISCES:

"You might find yourself trying something on for size, accepting invitations into different social circles or courageously initiating meaningful conversations as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Neptune in your sign, Pisces. You’re unafraid to speak the truth as you see it and people are drawn to your words like flies to honey."

