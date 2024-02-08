$45 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Florida Liquor Store

A lucky player purchased a Florida Lotto ticket worth tens of millions of dollars Wednesday night (February 7), according to WFLA.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 7, 12, 15, 18, 25 and 53. Someone's ticket matched all six numbers drawn and scored the jackpot: $45 million.

Reporters said the winning Florida Lotto ticket was sold at Coastal Wine & Liquor located at 6706 US Highway 19 in New Port Richey.

The $45 million-winning ticketholder can claim their prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. No word on how much they could be taking home.

The game's jackpot will now reset to $1 million. Florida Lotto drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11:15 p.m. EST. Players can buy $2 tickets until 10:55 p.m. EST on the night of the drawing.

Last year, there was someone who purchased a Florida Lotto ticket worth $44 million, but the massive prize was never claimed.

The $45 million prize winner isn't the only one who won life-changing amounts of money this year. Several Floridians took home major prizes after winning lottery games. Most of these wins came from scratch-off games, which usually offer prizes of $1 million among other cash prizes.

Then, there's the historic $1.6 billion Mega Millions winner who claimed their prize using an out-of-the-box method.