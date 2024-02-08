Colorado City Named The Worst Place To Drive In The State

There are several benefits to owning your vehicle. You can get behind the wheel whenever you want to head to your destination, whether it's a quick trip to the store or an everyday commute to work or school. Many factors on the road may also impede your driving or put you in dangerous situations, such as vehicle-related crimes, weather conditions, and even other motorists.

24/7 Wall St. updated its list of each state's worst place for drivers. Analysts broke down how they determined these picks:

"Using metro area level data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst city for drivers in every state. Within each state, metro areas were ranked on an index of three measures: deadly car accidents per 100,000 people in 2021, calculated using data from the NHTSA and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey; reported car thefts per 100,000 people in 2022, as reported by the NICB; and average commute time in 2022 from the ACS."

According to the data, Pueblo is the worst place to drive in Colorado. There were 32 fatal crashes here in 2021. In the following year, 1,842 vehicle thefts were reported. The average commute time is 24.7 minutes, compared to the state average of 25 minutes, in 2022.

