House Goes Up In Flames After Two Officers Shot Responding To Shooting

Authorities said that between six and eight people remain unaccounted for following a house fire in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (February 7).

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that officers responded to reports that an 11-year-old girl was shot at the home.

Officers were met with "immediate gunfire" when they arrived at the home. The shooter fired between 40 and 50 shots, striking two officers, who were taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

While the officers regrouped and waited for backup, a fire started on the top floor of the three-story home. Firefighters were unable to fight the flames due to the active shooter situation.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally started and believe that between six and eight people, including children, may be dead inside the home.

"Our fear is there may be multiple people inside that home who have died," Stollsteimer said. "We are hopeful that that is not true."

Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire, but as of Thursday morning, officers were unable to go inside because the fire was still smoldering.

"This is a recovery operation. There's six feet of water in the basement. The walls could collapse at any time, and still hot spots burning for us," Stollsteimer said. "We're going to make sure we methodically get inside the house and recover whatever gruesome things we find."