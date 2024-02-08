Illegal Immigrant Indicted in In Apartment Murder Of Cheerleader

An illegal immigrant has been indicted in relation to the death of Lizbeth Medina, the 16-year-old Texas high school cheerleader at her apartment in December, according to an indictment obtained by FOX News Digital.

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, is accused of intentionally killing Medina while attempting to commit a burglary, robbery or sexual assault, according to the indictment. Romero reportedly caused Medina's "head to strike a firm surface," as well as "striking" her head "with a hard object" and "repeatedly stabbing or cutting" her "with a sharp object or edged weapon," the document states.

“It’s very disturbing to me,” said Jacqueline Medina, Lizbeth's mother, via FOX News Digital.

Jacqueline found Lizbeth unresponsive at their Edna apartment on December 5 after she was absent from the town's Lighted Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in with her squad earlier in the afternoon, CrossroadsToday.com reports. The teenager was pronounced dead by emergency first responders at the scene shortly after.