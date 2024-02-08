Illegal Immigrant Indicted in In Apartment Murder Of Cheerleader
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2024
An illegal immigrant has been indicted in relation to the death of Lizbeth Medina, the 16-year-old Texas high school cheerleader at her apartment in December, according to an indictment obtained by FOX News Digital.
Rafael Govea Romero, 23, is accused of intentionally killing Medina while attempting to commit a burglary, robbery or sexual assault, according to the indictment. Romero reportedly caused Medina's "head to strike a firm surface," as well as "striking" her head "with a hard object" and "repeatedly stabbing or cutting" her "with a sharp object or edged weapon," the document states.
“It’s very disturbing to me,” said Jacqueline Medina, Lizbeth's mother, via FOX News Digital.
Jacqueline found Lizbeth unresponsive at their Edna apartment on December 5 after she was absent from the town's Lighted Christmas parade she was supposed to participate in with her squad earlier in the afternoon, CrossroadsToday.com reports. The teenager was pronounced dead by emergency first responders at the scene shortly after.
Family members identify 16-year-old Edna HS cheerleader, Lizbeth Medina, found dead inside apartment bathtub.— Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) December 8, 2023
Police ruling her death has murder but didn’t share more details. https://t.co/IM0yd6CIXL
"Once I found her, I realized she was gone. I called the police at that very moment. Words can't explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the matter that she was. All I can say is that I hope with all my heart that there is justice with my daughter." Jacqueline said via CrossroadsToday.com.
Jacqueline said she believed her daughter was murdered by someone, which she said may have been linked to a recent break-ins at their Cottonwood Apartments complex in the weeks leading up to her death, prior to the indictment.
“There was no laced drugs, there was nothing like that. My daughter was found in a way that no mother should ever find their child,” she said via CrossroadsToday.com. “Someone hurt my child, someone took my child from me.”
A 'Justice for Lizbeth Medina' GoFundMe page was launched by the victim's aunt on December 8 and raised more than $23,552 with 444 donations as of Thursday (February 8).