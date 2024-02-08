Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Living With Boyfriend Maxx Morando

Things are going great with Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando. According to a source, they're currently living together and are "very happy." The insider told People this week, "Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

The source went on to add that Cyrus "has changed a lot in the past couple years," and has become "more calm and harmonious" since she started dating the drummer for LA rock band Liily.

The couple's most public outing came on Sunday night (February 4th) at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Morando accompanied Cyrus to Music's Biggest Night but stayed just out of sight during the broadcast, leaving Miley to enjoy the special night next to her mom, Tish Cyrus. However, when the TV cameras weren't on, Cyrus and Morando shared a very sweet moment. In a photo captured during a commercial break, the couple kisses each other before giving bright smiles for the photographer.

Miley had an amazing night at the Grammys. Not only did she win her very first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance, which was presented to her by the legendary Mariah Carey, but she went on to win her second Grammy for Record of the Year later on in the night, presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, Meryl Streep. The pop star also gave a show-stopping performance of her award-winning song, "Flowers," and loosened up the crowd by hilariously calling them out.