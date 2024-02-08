Two Jets Collide On The Tarmac At Boston Logan International Airport

Two JetBlue planes collided at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday (February 8) morning. JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas was heading to a de-icing pad when it clipped the wing of JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando, which was on a separate de-icing pad.

"A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft's winglet and the other aircraft's tail section," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox Business.

Both planes were taken out of service for repairs.

"I noticed there was another plane parked in the area to get de-iced, as well. I'm like, 'Boy, we are really close to that plane.' But I figured they know what they are doing, and then, sure enough, bump. It felt like we hit a pothole or something," passenger Brian O'Neil told WCVB. "It was pretty clear we were not going anywhere fast."

There were no reports of injuries to the passengers or crew on either aircraft.

The FAA said it is investigating the crash.