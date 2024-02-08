Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 8th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 8th, drawing on ideals of desire, sacrifice, knowledge, travel, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might have mixed feelings today as the path that you thought was for you is continuously shifting. Don't worry Aries, the universe will set you on the right path soon enough!

ARIES:

"Mixed feelings may arise as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, signaling a shift in your hopes, dreams, and perhaps the way you earn a living. Your path, or the path you thought was for you, is changing as your priorities, values, and preferences take new shape. Some doors could be closing and the uncertainty of what awaits behind the next door could be nerve wrecking, but you’ll find that whatever is ending makes space for something radically better."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be inspired to take some risks and make some changes in your career today as adventure calls your name. You could start traveling very soon.

TAURUS:

"Your friends, colleagues, and other social influences can inspire you to take some risks, make some changes in your career, or seek out an adventure as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. The desire for more autonomy or experience might lead you to start traveling more or seek out a place where you can become a seasoned practitioner in the trade that you’ve chosen."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you could go through a radical change of sorts in the near future that leads you to discover your truth. Expect possible career changes as you make sacrifices towards stability. Not everything is in your control, but that's ok, Gemini. Just control what you can and everything will work out.

GEMINI:

"Your world views could be undergoing a radical change as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A sudden realization or undeniable (and inconvenient) truth might irrevocably transform the way you experience life and the culture you’re accustomed to; it may even lead to some career changes or adjustments in the way you show up in the world. Some sacrifices in exchange for greater stability might be made or you may become more accepting of what is out of your control."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to be nudged towards something uncomfortable in the near future. While uncomfortable, this will allow you to move forward and could lead to new boundaries being drawn in relationships.

CANCER:

"The sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to notice where choice exists, even when options narrow or feel subpar. You might be nudged to let something go or be faced with some uncomfortable boundaries that call for a shift in perspective so you can move forward in a way that feels aligned with your integrity. The relationships you rely on could be changing and you might wish to connect with more responsible friends or partners that inspire you to be your most authentic self."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to "keep it real" in your relationships today as partners inspire you to make big changes with your lifestyle.

LEO:

"Discussions about boundaries and keeping it real could arise in your relationships as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Partnerships (both personal and professional) can inspire you to make some drastic changes in your work and lifestyle, or you might find yourself making some seemingly unexpected changes in these departments despite some disagreements from others."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will draft a different routine today as you take on new and greater responsibilities. You might be able to enjoy some quality time with others today and be more present with yourself.

VIRGO:

"You might decide it’s time to start doing things differently in your day-to-day life as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A desire for more freedom can inspire you to make some radical changes in your daily work or to take on different responsibilities, perhaps to even show more support to a significant other. Having the option to enjoy more quality time with others, to live a healthier lifestyle, or simply to live life with more presence could all be motivating factors to make radical structural changes in your everyday life at this time."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect the topics of trust and intimacy to arise today as people in your circle open up to you about personal issues.

LIBRA:

"Conversations about trust and intimacy can arise as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, nudging you to think differently about how and what you share with others on a regular basis. You might be surprised (and glad) about the way someone opens up to you about something personal or you may look to friends you can share the good and the not-so-good with, allowing you to let go of the past (taking care of yourself in the process). Just be sure you have their consent before going into anything that could ask them to take on emotional labor."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might desire to try something different today as discussions about stubbornness come up with friends. Today is the day to drop all of your defenses and relax, Scorpio! You deserve it.

SCORPIO:

"Partners might want to try something different with you today as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and be open to the unusual. Discussions about stubbornness and monotony might also arise. Do your best to relax your analytical side and let your defenses down a bit."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Unexpected plans could fall right in your lap today that encourage you to go with the flow and enjoy the company of friends. You might come across interesting and useful information about your neighborhood today.

SAGITTARIUS:

"An unexpected change in plans could arise as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to go with the flow and enjoy the detours as much as possible. Changes in your job or pay could take place or you might learn something interesting about your neighborhood, inviting you to take a more active role in its upkeep."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you could be surprised with a gift today! Wouldn't that be lovely? You might also be questioning your preferences today as you learn new information about finances and additional income streams.

CAPRICORN:

"You might discover a “must have,” be surprised with a gift, or receive exciting news today as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. An unexpected change in preferences could also arise or you may learn something about your finances (perhaps a different form of income is about to start coming in)."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) changes could occur in your personal life today that shift your values. You might need to make some unexpected sacrifices for family as you prioritize your loved ones today.

AQUARIUS:

"Unexpected changes could be taking place in your personal life as the sun in your sign, Aquarius, squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You might realize your preferences and values have shifted or you could find yourself making unforeseen sacrifices for family. A calling to uproot your life and move somewhere radically different, maybe even off the grid, may be heard as Uranus (your modern planetary ruler) activates your chart’s place of home and family."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect their minds to wonder today as they work to enhance their mind-body connection. Be sure to get up and move around today, Pisces!

PISCES:

"You might find it hard to reach a deeper state of sleep or let your mind rest as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus, making it a good time to respect the body-mind connection and offer yourself more time to engage the two through movement with intention. You’re already working plenty hard mentally and physically, so try to relax any analytical urges and let your psychic senses be heard through activities like walking meditation, moving to music without lyrics, or free writing exercises."

For more visit vice.com!