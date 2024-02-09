California Eatery Crowned 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a visit to your local Chinese restaurant for some orange chicken and rice (or any other delicious dish of Chinese origin that you prefer to indulge in), especially with reviews like these!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, there are 50 restaurants scattered across the country that serve the best Chinese food around. Be it satisfying menu options, quality service and ingredients, or unique interior decorating and ambiance, something about this place keeps customers coming back for more and raving about their experience. Among the best Chinese restaurants in the country is one California staple, known by locals and tourists alike for serving can't-miss meals around the clock.

Per the list, the one Chinese restaurant in California, also dubbed as the "best," that you need to try is Yang Chow located in Los Angeles.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"Chinatown spot Yang Chow has been serving its famous slippery shrimp since the restaurant opened in 1977. It consists of fried shellfish in a sweet and sticky chili, ginger, garlic, and vinegar sauce, and remains the resounding favorite dish here. Yang Chow also has locations in Long Beach and Pasadena."

For a continued list of the best places to order a quality Chinese meal across the U.S. visit lovefood.com.