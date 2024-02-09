“Listen YE is my brother in real life,” Fivio wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “But I ain’t changing my date for nuffin in the world. I wish gang da best & I kno he feel da same FEB 9 PAIN & LOVE 2."



It looks like Fivio and his fans had nothing to worry about since Ye and Ty's album didn't drop as planned. The NY drill rapper's latest project comes several months after he surprised fans with his Without Warning EP. His brief EP holds eight songs with Ye as the sole collaborator. The duo joined forces on "Concussion" a year after they teamed up on Fivio's debut album B.I.B.L.E. His first studio LP was led by Ye and Fivio's "City of Gods" featuring Alicia Keys.



Listen to Fivio Foreign's new mixtape now.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE