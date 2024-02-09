Fivio Foreign Drops His New Mixtape 'Pain & Love 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 9, 2024
Fivio Foreign returns with his brand new mixtape.
On Friday, February 9, the New York native delivered his latest project Pain & Love 2. The sequel to his debut 2019 EP features a collection of notable bangers like "Same 24" with Meek Mill and "Get Deady" featuring 41. The mixtape also features new collaborations with Swae Lee, Vory, Lil Tjay, Sheff G, Popcaan and Rowdy Rebel. Fivio began the rollout for his new project back in December when he shared his 41-assisted single. After he revealed the release date last month, Fivio addressed haters who criticized him for dropping on the same day as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES album.
“Listen YE is my brother in real life,” Fivio wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “But I ain’t changing my date for nuffin in the world. I wish gang da best & I kno he feel da same FEB 9 PAIN & LOVE 2."
It looks like Fivio and his fans had nothing to worry about since Ye and Ty's album didn't drop as planned. The NY drill rapper's latest project comes several months after he surprised fans with his Without Warning EP. His brief EP holds eight songs with Ye as the sole collaborator. The duo joined forces on "Concussion" a year after they teamed up on Fivio's debut album B.I.B.L.E. His first studio LP was led by Ye and Fivio's "City of Gods" featuring Alicia Keys.
Listen to Fivio Foreign's new mixtape now.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE