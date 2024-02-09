Illinois Eatery Crowned 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a visit to your local Chinese restaurant for some orange chicken and rice (or any other delicious dish of Chinese origin that you prefer to indulge in), especially with reviews like these!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, there are 50 restaurants scattered across the country that serve the best Chinese food around. Be it satisfying menu options, quality service and ingredients, or unique interior decorating and ambiance, something about this place keeps customers coming back for more and raving about their experience. Among the best Chinese restaurants in the country is one Illinois staple, known by locals and tourists alike for serving can't-miss meals around the clock.

Per the list, the one Chinese restaurant in Illinois, also dubbed as the "best," that you need to try is MingHin Cuisine located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"With six locations in and around Chicago, MingHin Cuisine is a far cry from a standard chain restaurant and is highly lauded by the Michelin Guide. The menu combines style and substance, with its Chinatown restaurant on Archer Avenue particularly renowned for dim sum. Standout dishes include siu mai (pork and shrimp dumplings), pan-fried turnip cake, rice noodle rolls, vegetable crêpes, and egg tarts."

For a continued list of the best places to order a quality Chinese meal across the U.S. visit lovefood.com.