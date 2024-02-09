Lil Wayne Fuels More Hype For A Hot Boys Reunion Tour

"We spoke about it a few times but you know they have situations like B.G. just coming home," Wayne explained. "So he gotta work it out if he can tour, can he travel, things like that. You know Juvie ready and Turk ready, but really we gotta see if Geezy can move around a lot like that."



B.G. has been vocal about a reunion tour and album since he came home last fall. When he was released back in September, B.G. was greeted by Birdman with welcome arms. The Hot Boys rapper spent 11 years behind bars due to firearm possession and obstruction of justice charges. BGizzle is currently on parole and stays at a halfway house in Las Vegas where he'll serve out the remainder of his sentence, which reportedly ends in July.



Birdman previously revealed that a Cash Money reunion tour was in the works, but no other details have been confirmed yet. In the meantime, B.G. has been active in the studio. He dropped several freestyles over the past few months along with collaborations with Kevin Gates, Sexyy Red and more.



Listen to the the latest episode of the 4Hunnid Podcast with Lil Wayne below.