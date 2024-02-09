Michigan Eatery Crowned 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a visit to your local Chinese restaurant for some orange chicken and rice (or any other delicious dish of Chinese origin that you prefer to indulge in), especially with reviews like these!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, there are 50 restaurants scattered across the country that serve the best Chinese food around. Be it satisfying menu options, quality service and ingredients, or unique interior decorating and ambiance, something about this place keeps customers coming back for more and raving about their experience. Among the best Chinese restaurants in the country is one Michigan staple, known by locals and tourists alike for serving can't-miss meals around the clock.

Per the list, the one Chinese restaurant in Michigan, also dubbed as the "best," that you need to try is The Peterboro located in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"Located in Detroit’s historic Chinatown, The Peterboro is a stylish yet laid-back spot with colorful, industrial-chic decor that serves a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cooking. Standout items include the crab rangoon and inventive twists on classics such as the cheeseburger spring rolls (pictured). There are great cocktails here, too."

For a continued list of the best places to order a quality Chinese meal across the U.S. visit lovefood.com.