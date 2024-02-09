Panda Express To Bring Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item On Valentine's Day

Say hello (again) to an old Panda Express favorite!

The well-known restaurant chain recently announced that they would be bringing back their beloved Firecracker Shrimp, and we couldn't be more excited. According to KTLA, this fan-favorite is returning to menus nationwide just in time for Valentine's Day! So, if all you desired was to enjoy some Firecracker Shrimp with a loved one (or alone, Happy Singles Awareness Day to you), then you're in luck!

The meal addition was first featured on menus across the country in 2020 for a limited time only. Panda Express is doing two very special things to promote the upcoming addition of Firecracker Shrimp. First, restaurant chain reward members will be able to redeem one free entree of Firecracker Shrimp with the purchase of a two-item plate from February 19th to March 3rd. Second, Panda Express will be holding a "unique culinary event" at one Los Angeles, and one New York location with the purpose of "sparking conversations and meaningful connections at the table over delicious food and great company."

The food in question will include a delicious five-course meal featuring "Mongolian beef sandwiches, Firecracker shrimp served with quinoa brown fried rice and an eggplant tofu side, and ‘Tea’ramisu cake." Interested individuals should make reservations online through the chain's website as there are limited spots available. The highly-anticipated experience costs $38 per person!

If you are not a rewards member, and do not live near the culinary event locations in Los Angeles or New York, you can still look forward to the nationwide return of Firecracker Shrimp scheduled for February 14th.