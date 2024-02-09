Pennsylvania Eatery Crowned 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a visit to your local Chinese restaurant for some orange chicken and rice (or any other delicious dish of Chinese origin that you prefer to indulge in), especially with reviews like these!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, there are 50 restaurants scattered across the country that serve the best Chinese food around. Be it satisfying menu options, quality service and ingredients, or unique interior decorating and ambiance, something about this place keeps customers coming back for more and raving about their experience. Among the best Chinese restaurants in the country is one Pennsylvania staple, known by locals and tourists alike for serving can't-miss meals around the clock.

Per the list, the one Chinese restaurant in Pennsylvania, also dubbed as the "best," that you need to try is Han Dynasty located in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state:

"There are several Han Dynasty restaurants in Pennsylvania but the Old City branch on Chestnut Street, Philadelphia is particularly highly rated – not only for its incredible Sichuan food but also its elegant location. The restaurant is inside the Old Corn Exchange with vaulted, ornate ceilings and original features that add to its charm. The menu of much-loved dishes includes flavorful dan dan noodles, spicy, crispy cucumbers, and kung pao tofu."

For a continued list of the best places to order a quality Chinese meal across the U.S. visit lovefood.com.