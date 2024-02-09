Shocking Live Footage Shows California Police Arresting 'Erratic' Suspect

By Logan DeLoye

February 9, 2024

A suspect displaying "erratic behavior" barricaded himself inside a U.S. Post Office in Fresno on Friday morning (February 9), and police officers stormed into the building to arrest him. According to FOX26, the man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, shut himself inside the post office located at Kern and M Streets and blocked all points of entry. Law enforcement waited outside for a while before they made their way into the building to seize the suspect.

FOX26 mentioned that the man was first spotted walking the streets with a large stick in his hand exhibiting "erratic" behavior. Video footage captured by the news station shows the mysterious individual entering the post office and rattling the front door as he continues to block entry. At one point, viewers can see the suspect talking to negotiators on the phone who pleaded for him to come out and turn himself in.

The man opened the door for a brief moment and police immediately took advantage of the opportunity, running into the building to capture him. Live drone footage shared by FOX26 depicts the arrest in its entirety.

Information regarding the suspect's motive for barricading himself inside the post office has not been revealed as he is taken into custody for questioning.

