Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 9th

Friday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 9th, drawing on ideals of relaxation, finances, education, conversation, relationships, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might find yourself desiring a new group of friends as you let go of old dreams and begin to chase a new life. What a start to the weekend, Aries!

ARIES:

"You could find yourself with a completely different group of friends and social habits than you had during last year’s new moon in Aquarius, which activates your chart’s place of hopes, dreams, and friendship. The new moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you letting go of old dreams and contemplating something radically different for the life you wish to live."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will start a new chapter in your career today. This could be spurred by finally committing to a new path. You go, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"The new moon in Aquarius arrives, marking a new chapter in your career or within your role in your community. You could find yourself doing something wildly unexpected or committing to a new path (academically or even spiritually) as this new moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus. Distant travels could be on your radar."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you could further your studies today or dream of travel to far away places. Today is the day to release the past, Gemini. Doing so will allow you to evolve on your current path.

GEMINI:

"The new moon in Aquarius could find you furthering your studies or traveling somewhere distant to reach new career goals or perhaps publishing new work or research. The new moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to release the past (that might also mean letting go of inherited emotional wounds that are not yours to carry) so that you might have more energy to fully step into the path evolving before you."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to feel wrapped up in financial responsibility today as unexpected changes occur. Let matters of the heart speak to you today, Cancer.

CANCER:

"Shared resources and agreements that bind you to others are up for discussion and restructuring under the new moon in Aquarius. Contracts or promises could be redefined as perspectives and emotions shift. You might also find yourself wrapping up your tax responsibilities or being relieved from a debt sooner than later. Discussions about an unexpected change of heart could arise in your relationships as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, or the terms of a partnership (romantic or platonic) may evolve in unforeseen ways."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect changes to start unfolding today in your both your romantic and professional lives. Partnerships and commitments could go by the wayside, but good times are just on the horizon! You might need to bring in a third party to resolve a conflict that needs "extra repair" today, Leo.

LEO:

"Changes could be unfolding in your partnerships (both romantic and professional) under the new moon in Aquarius, opening up discussions about trust, boundaries, and requests. It’s also possible some partnerships are ending if commitments no longer feel worth the sacrifices made or burdens carried. The new moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus, making this a good time to bring in a third party to help resolve conflict if power dynamics feel skewed or a relational rupture is in need of extra repair."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will feel the need to take better care of yourself today and alter some old habits. Today might be the day that you take a new approach towards your health and turn towards more holistic methods of healing, Virgo.

VIRGO:

"Partners and close companions might strongly nudge you to take better care of yourself or recommend some changes in habits under the new moon in Aquarius. Your relationship with your care provider could also inspire you to see your health from a different standpoint as the new moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Different philosophies can encourage you to practice a new way of life or you might take a more unconventional approach to your health by seeking out more holistic and traditional sources of healing."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to be "inspired and inventive" today as they block of time for some much-needed self care today. Kick your feet up for a bit and relax, Libra. You deserve it.

LIBRA:

"You could be inspired to be more inventive, perhaps weaving some crafting into your daily life as the new moon in Aquarius arrives, activating your chart’s place of fun, leisure, and creativity. You might feel like blocking off some time in your schedule for yourself to practice some solid self-care or indulge in entertainment and intimacy as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might just feel like doing your own thing today, and that's totally ok. Close relationships could take on new roles in your life as communication varies between friends.

SCORPIO:

"You’re interested in doing your own thing, keeping to yourself while working on a labor of love or relaxing while entertaining yourself with something counter-culture under the new moon in Aquarius, which activates your chart’s place of home and family. Unexpected changes could be taking place in your closest relationships as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, and you might find communication picking up or dropping off, reminding you that connection is a privilege and communication an art."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Don't get bogged down by the way things have always been done rather, educate yourself and find a new, better way to tackle challenges in your life today, Sagittarius.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could be relating to the way things were done “in the old days,” learning about your family’s history, or entering new conversations about education and community during the arrival of the new moon in Aquarius. An unexpected message (perhaps about a job opportunity) may pop up in your inbox or other surprising news could come your way as the new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus. You might also be making some changes in your daily habits and routines, like being more intentional about your screen time."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will find greater interest in technology today and use it to benefit your finances. Unique ideas towards income could arise today as you indulge in interesting conversations.

CAPRICORN:

"Your perspectives of and ways of moving through the material world could be changing under the new moon in Aquarius. The new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, suggesting an interest in leveraging technology in different, perhaps unconventional ways, to support yourself financially. Unique and creative ideas about how to boost security or increase your income could pop up in conversation, or in your personalized ads…proceed with discernment."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you can expect to totally reset your priorities today. This can lead to greater respect of your alone time and a deeper appreciation of your resources. Today is the day to stay grounded, Aquarius.

AQUARIUS:

"The new moon in your sign arrives today, Aquarius, signaling a physical, emotional, and spiritual recalibration for you. You could find your values and priorities shifting, as well as your relationship to the material world. Perhaps you’re appreciating your energy and the unique character you bring to others in a new way, or you’re respecting your time and other resources on a deeper level. The new moon also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to stay grounded and focus on what you’re capable of doing to live a fulfilling life instead of getting carried away by projections and insecurities that might arise (and pass if you let them)."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to catch up on sleep and recharge today. Sometimes, being a hermit is absolutely necessary. Today is a good day to limit your screen time, Pisces.

PISCES:

"You might need to catch up on sleep or stay in to recharge, hermit style, under the new moon in Aquarius. The new moon’s clash with Uranus in Taurus could find you a little restless, even in your dreams, encouraging you to practice solid sleep hygiene and limit the amount of time you’re spending with screens before bed as you could be extra sensitive to technology’s energy zapping qualities now."

