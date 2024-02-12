13 Hospitalized After Tour Boat Crashes Into Another Vessel Near Port Miami

Over a dozen people were rushed to the hospital after a tour boat crashed into another vessel near Port Miami over the weekend, according to WSVN.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the collision happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday (February 11) in Fisherman's Channel. Officials claim a Thriller sightseeing boat and what appeared to be a private boat rammed into each other.

Several agencies also responded to the incident, including City of Miami Fire, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Horacio Rodriguez, the Division Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, confirmed 29 people were hurt and at least 13 were hospitalized. One had to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials didn't provide details about the extent of victims' injuries, and no deaths were reported.

"We usually don’t have accidents but yes, tour boats are always going through Fishermans Cut and Government Cut," Rodriguez said during a news conference. "There were other people inside the boat, it was a tour boat that was involved, from Bayside. And the patients who had no complaints were all taken to back to Bayside."



Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures' website advertises "Miami Vice Style" sightseeing tours from Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami. The site reads, "We are the only Miami tour boat that can give you an off-shore experience, covering three times the Miami area as compared to other tour vessels."

No word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.