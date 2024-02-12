Californians To Experience Yet Another 'Big Storm' In Coming Days

After experiencing multiple rounds of severe weather within the last couple of weeks, the Golden State is not out of the woods just yet.

According to KTLA, "another big storm" is predicted to impact the Southern half of the state this weekend. Though the week is off to a chilly start with temperatures in San Diego and San Bernardino counties dipping well into the mid 30 degree range, averages are expected to rise towards the middle of the week.

Southern California might even get to see a little bit of sun, but this will be short lived as we move into the weekend. Residents can expect a few days of mild temperatures accompanied by some much welcomed sunshine through Saturday. As Saturday night looms, rain is predicted to move into the region again as residents ask themselves an all-too-familiar question: Are we going to be hit with another atmospheric river?

KTLA's Henry DiCarlo explained that the amount of rain and where it will fall will become more clear in the coming days.

"Looks like a little bit of that atmospheric component. As the week develops and we get closer to the weekend. We will be able to pinpoint whether we increase the amount of rain and the timing of it, or if we see most of that rain falling to the north of us."

Regardless of the intensity of the rain and how long it will stick around this time, Californian's should be aware of impending weather patterns in preparation of travel.

To keep up with future forecasts visit weather.gov.