Illinois Resident 'Feeling Like A Million Bucks' After Huge Lottery Win

One central Illinois resident is the state's newest millionaire after matching all five numbers on a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket over the weekend. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the lucky individual purchased the ticket at the BP gas station located at 4430 North Prospect Road in Peoria Heights.

The fortunate individual in question took home a whopping $1,450,000 after last Friday's (February 9) evening drawing. To win the jackpot the winner guessed all five numbers correctly. Those numbers were 2,4,22,36,42. Lucky Day Lotto tickets are only sold in Illinois, and winners are drawn twice daily. These tickets can be purchased both online and in store. The first drawing occurs at 12:40 p.m. every day, and the second promptly at 9:22 p.m. Illinois Lottery mentioned that a total of 49,000 were purchased as part of the February 9th evening drawing.

The unnamed winner was not the only one to strike gold with the huge lottery win last week. The BP gas station that sold the ticket will also receive a substantial bonus just for being the store to sell the ticket!

Information regarding the identity of the winner, what they plan to do with the money, or if they've even accepted their prize from lottery headquarters yet has not been revealed. Illinois lottery winners have one year to claim their prize. Should they not come forward and accept the jackpot for whatever reason, the money will go directly to the Illinois Common School Fund.