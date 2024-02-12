Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 12th

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 12th, drawing on ideals of compassion, motivation, grounding, dreams, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you could have "refreshing" conversations today that inspire you to say yes to upcoming invitations. People with influence will impact your current path for the better, Aries!

"Refreshing conversations are taking place as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to say “yes” to any networking invitations that come up. New allies that could have a significant influence on your life’s direction can also be made today."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will enjoy a bit of research today that leads you to explore a variety of options. This could lead you to realize that you want to do something more with your life, and it's never a bad idea to have options.

"You might find yourself deep in research mode, investigating different options to expand your horizons as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Whether you’re feeling burnt out, motivated by wanderlust, or inspired by a different way of being, you’re realizing there’s something else you want to do with your life."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you could be feeling anxious about being out and about in public today as you try to stay grounded and connect with your soul. A friend could offer information that allows you to see yourself in a different way.

"You might be feeling a little self-conscious or anxious about being in the public eye as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces, encouraging you to stay grounded and connect with your inner guides. Genius ideas are being exchanged in your social circle as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. A friend or community member’s perspective could find you seeing yourself, and the work that you do, in a different way."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to discuss leadership roles today as negotiations open your mind to new possibilities.

"Conversations about leadership could arise as the moon enters Aries, and discussions about trust or the status of a partnership (professional or personal) may come up as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Negotiations can encourage you to be more open-minded today."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to enjoy an adventure with a partner today as you explore the outdoors. You might also learn something new, Leo!

"The moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, inviting you to enjoy a bit of adventure or something outside of your usual routines with partners today. Your significant other or a close companion could find an interesting overlooked spot to explore, or you might learn something new about their past."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that new connections will unfold today as you let go of the past. Don't be afraid to ask experts for advice today, Virgo.

"Spiritual connections are taking place as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces, helping you and others to understand each other, even without too many words. Creative ways of letting go of the past could present themselves as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. It’s a good day to seek out practitioners with the expertise to help you through this process."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can find comfort in family members today as these individuals could likely boost your self-esteem and provide assurance. Spending the day with loved ones doing things that are good for your health might be a good idea today, Libra.

"Dependable family members (or your family of choice) could offer you confidence and peace of mind as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. Someone may come to your aid or help you get through tedious tasks at a faster pace today. Lively conversations can take place in your closest relationships when the moon enters Aries. You might enjoy passing the time with loved ones through more health-conscious activities as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Romantic vibes could be ramping up, too."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will feel a greater sense of productivity today as you prepare to upgrade your living space.

"You could feel extra productive in your daily work and chores as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Motivation to bring some upgrades to your home might keep you busy today. "

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You will feel extra grateful today as people in your personal life help you get to where you want to be. Whatever you do today, stray away from boredom, Sagittarius!

"Gratitude and resourcefulness are flowing in your personal life as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn. You’re met with the help you need when you remember to voice it. You could find comfort in giving your mind a problem to solve as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Boredom is not likely to be your companion today!"

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be unusually social today. This will bring new and interesting conversations into your life that inspire you to pay greater attention to "security and location."

"Your social life might be more active today as the moon in Pisces links up with Mars in Capricorn, inviting you to enjoy various conversations and perhaps find something to chew on. Discussions about how to make your home a better place could arise as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Security and location might be topics of interest at this time."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you might feel restless now, but as the day unfolds, you will be able to ground and recharge. Healthy habits like exercising and journaling will help you get on with the day today as you slowly work to regulate your nervous system. Keep your ears peeled for insightful conversation today, Aquarius.

"You might be feeling a bit restless as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to find ways to ground yourself and recharge throughout the day. Consider keeping a journal nearby, getting in some exercise, and limiting your screen time which could feel a bit overly stimulating to your nervous system at this time. Insightful realizations can arise if you’re able to stay present with your feelings and sensations today."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to feel a bit disconnected today as they are reminded to go after their dreams. You might be motivated by "compassion and confidence" today that help you to get to where you want to be in life.

"You might feel a bit spacey or simply connected to reality from another (perhaps more spiritual) lens as the moon and Neptune merge in Pisces. You’re reminded how capable and mentally equipped you are to go after your dreams as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn. Compassion and confidence are motivating you to hunt for solutions that can further an important cause and transform suffering as the moon enters Aries and connects with Pluto in Aquarius."

