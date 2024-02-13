3 Florida Eateries Honored Among 'Top Asian Restaurants' In America

The United States is teeming with all sorts of Asian restaurants. Many establishments pride themselves on their popular sides, distinct flavors and spices, diverse menus, and sumptuous dishes guaranteed to leave you satisfied. That's not accounting for certain regional cooking styles, specific recipes, or Asian fusion concepts you may discover, as well.

If you're interested in the Asian restaurants that truly stand out, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best ones in the country. Writers consulted a recent list from Yelp for their picks:

"When Yelp released its 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2024' in late January of this year, slightly more than a quarter of the restaurants singled out were Asian indeed. 24/7 Tempo has extrapolated those restaurants from the Yelp selection, choosing any listed with the following keywords: ramen, Japanese, Japanese curry, sushi bars, izakaya, Korean, Indian, Asian fusion, Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese, Thai, Filipino, Vietnamese, Szechuan, dim sum, or Chinese. We have added a short complimentary sentence about each place from reviews by Yelpers."

Sandwich shops, sushi bars, Asian fusion joints, and all sorts of amazing establishments are featured on the list. Three Florida eateries graced the website's roundup, as well:

Edoboy: An award-winning standing sushi bar that only serves eight people at once. You're going to have to book a reservation (and tolerate standing for nearly an hour) to secure a spot at this acclaimed place. Customers call the sushi and accompanying sides "high quality" and "fresh." Located in Orlando.

ABSTRAKT Filipino Essence: A contemporary restaurant where the website hints at a "twist" on classic Filipino food. Diners can look forward to noodle dishes, lumpia, crispy pork belly, and all sorts of delicious eats. Returning diners say they always get new "surprises" when eating here. Located in Jacksonville Beach.

KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar: Street food, a sushi counter, ramen, poke bowls, boba tea, and all sorts of exciting Asian dishes await you here. While you might be a little overwhelmed with the amount of menu items, reviewers swear you'll have a great time with your meal. Located in Fort Lauderdale.

Check out the full list on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.