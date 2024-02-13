49ers All-Pro's Girlfriend, Former Teammate Hint At Departure From Team

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, and a former teammate appeared to have hinted at his departure from the team.

“This might have been the last day we touched foot on Levi’s Stadium … because we might not be out here next season,” Searight said in a video in which she detailed her "travel day of shame" following the Niners' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Aiyuk later shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Don't forget what you got there" along with a pair of eyeball emojis, as well as a photo of himself and Searight with the caption, "Same ones!"