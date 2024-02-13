49ers All-Pro's Girlfriend, Former Teammate Hint At Departure From Team
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2024
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, and a former teammate appeared to have hinted at his departure from the team.
“This might have been the last day we touched foot on Levi’s Stadium … because we might not be out here next season,” Searight said in a video in which she detailed her "travel day of shame" following the Niners' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Aiyuk later shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Don't forget what you got there" along with a pair of eyeball emojis, as well as a photo of himself and Searight with the caption, "Same ones!"
Aiyuk's longtime friend and former Sierra College teammate, Draysean Hudson, also appeared to hint at a potential departure from the Niners after the All-Pro receiver was limited to just three receptions in Super Bowl LVIII.
Brandon Aiyuk’s Brother (Best Friend) On IG pic.twitter.com/WedP0QYiZ8— WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) February 13, 2024
"This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco," Hudson wrote. "Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful.
"BA to Vegas," Hudson added with a pirate emoji, teasing interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. "Why does your All-Pro 1,300 yard receiver have three catches in the Super Bowl??"
Aiyuk recorded a career-best 1,342 yards, as well as seven touchdowns and 75 receptions, during the 2023 regular season, but was limited to just nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in three playoff appearances, including three receptions for 49 yards on six targets in Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco has invoked the fifth-year option on Aiyuk's contract, so he will be signed until the 2025 offseason unless he's traded sooner.