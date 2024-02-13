California Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this California town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in California is Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"It doesn’t get much more charming than the seaside village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, just over 100 miles south of San Francisco. Filled with homes straight out of a fairy tale, bike-friendly Carmel is truly one of the most beautiful seaside towns in America. Don’t miss: Tor House, the former home of poet Robinson Jeffers, featuring a hand-built stone tower with 360-degree ocean and village views.Where to stay: La Playa Carmel, formerly a mansion built in 1905 for a member of the Ghirardelli family, or the motel-turned-hip Hotel Carmel—both just blocks from the ocean."

For a continued list of the most charming towns across the United States visit rd.com.