Camila Cabello Stuns Fans With New Music Teaser: 'This Sounds So Different'

Fans immediately took to the comments section to react to the new snippet of music. "This sounds SO different than anything she’s done before. Hold onnnn, I’m SEATED!" one fan raved in the comments section. Another begged, "Drop this hit right now!"

Fans are eager for Cabello to announce new music after months of teasing.In October 2023, the singer revealed that she was heading back to the studio to finish her new album after a vacation. The casual announcement followed a post that sparked rumors she had been working on a collaboration with fellow pop star Selena Gomez.

To kick off the New Year, Camila made headlines when she ditched her signature dark hair for a new blonde look. She shared more photos of her new look, continuing the Y2K vibe by sharing a blurry snap of someone using a point-and-shoot camera to take a photo of her near the tires of a car. "In love, in lust, in confusion," she captioned the post, possibly hinting at new lyrics.

When the album finally gets announced, it will be Cabello's first album since Familia which dropped in April 2022.