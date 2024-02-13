Colorado Eatery Honored Among 'Top Asian Restaurants' In America

The United States is teeming with all sorts of Asian restaurants. Many establishments pride themselves on their popular sides, distinct flavors and spices, diverse menus, and sumptuous dishes guaranteed to leave you satisfied. That's not accounting for certain regional cooking styles, specific recipes, or Asian fusion concepts you may discover, as well.

If you're interested in the Asian restaurants that truly stand out, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best ones in the country. Writers consulted a recent list from Yelp for their picks:

"When Yelp released its 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2024' in late January of this year, slightly more than a quarter of the restaurants singled out were Asian indeed. 24/7 Tempo has extrapolated those restaurants from the Yelp selection, choosing any listed with the following keywords: ramen, Japanese, Japanese curry, sushi bars, izakaya, Korean, Indian, Asian fusion, Indian, Himalayan/Nepalese, Thai, Filipino, Vietnamese, Szechuan, dim sum, or Chinese. We have added a short complimentary sentence about each place from reviews by Yelpers."

Sandwich shops, sushi bars, joints showcasing cuisine mashups, and all sorts of amazing establishments are featured on the list. One Colorado eatery graced the website's roundup, as well.

Tandoori Kitchen excites diners with a vast array of both Indian and Nepali food. For those seeking Himalayan fare, you can look forward to momos (dumplings), chow mein, sweet orange chicken, chili chicken, and thukpa (dairy-free noodles and veggies soaking in a Himalayan broth). Reviewers were enamored with the tikka masala, tandoori chicken, chicken momos, and saag (leafy green vegetable curry). The restaurant recently opened a buffet, too!