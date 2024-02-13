Dashcam Video Shows Moments Before Deadly Plane Crash On Florida Highway

Newly-released dash camera footage shows the heart-stopping moment a private jet crashed onto a Florida highway, killing two out of five people onboard.

Miami trucker Alfonso Del Nodal shared the video with WBBH, showing the doomed plane falling toward I-75 in Collier County Friday afternoon (February 9). The plane lands on the ground before skidding into a wall, bursting into flames. Several drivers pull over or slow down to view the horrific scene.

Another video caught three survivors running away from the flaming wreckage and alerting a witness about two people still inside. The deceased victims were identified as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy and second-in-command Ian Frederick Hofman, according to Collier County Sheriff's Office. The survivors were taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet was traveling from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio to Naples. Audio recordings revealed the pilot reported engine failure before the plane crashed less than a mile away from their destination.

"Challenger Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency, I’m making an emergency landing," the pilot told air traffic controllers. "We’re cleared to land, but we’re not going to make the runway. We’ve lost both engines."

WBBH said several lanes of I-75 were shut down for over 24 hours as officials cleared the scene and investigated the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.