De La Soul's Posdnuos Honors Trugoy The Dove One Year After His Death
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2024
De La Soul's Posdnuos paid homage to the group's fallen brother Trugoy The Dove one year after his untimely death.
On Monday, February 12, Pos took to Instagram and recognized the one-year anniversary of Trugoy's passing. He began by repeating a sentiment his late friend once felt while he was alive. Pos said that Trugoy, who was born Dave Jolicoeur and known as Plug Two, wasn't a fan of remembering legends on the day they transitioned, but respect how they chose to remember them.
"I feel conflicted posting this on this date…Dave disliked when people were publicly remembered on the day they were lost….The day they transitioned," Pos wrote.
"But I’m sure he also respected how people chose to remember those they love and have lost," he continued. "So on this day I will stand alongside all the people who cherish him as well as kept @wearedelasoul in their prayers but to be clear I miss him in the physical everyday, rep for him everyday & will talk to someone about him everyday."
Trugoy The Dove reportedly passed away of natural causes following his battle with an unspecified disease he struggled with for years. He was 54. Dave died right before the rap trio's catalog finally hit streaming services following years of disputes with their label. The group's third member DJ Maseo was the first member to break his silence about Dave's passing last year. He posted a throwback photo of the group when they first signed to Tommy Boy Records.
"This is the day we signed our contract with Tommy Boy… Much Love And Respect To Monica Lynch,” Maseo wrote. “Since 1988."
IG #repost from DJ Maseo— Lonnie Norman (@Aquariuslonn) February 20, 2023
De La Soul and Prince Paul
"Singing Day" pic.twitter.com/aBd19r6jPc
Rest in peace, Dave!