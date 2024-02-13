De La Soul's Posdnuos Honors Trugoy The Dove One Year After His Death

"But I’m sure he also respected how people chose to remember those they love and have lost," he continued. "So on this day I will stand alongside all the people who cherish him as well as kept @wearedelasoul in their prayers but to be clear I miss him in the physical everyday, rep for him everyday & will talk to someone about him everyday."



Trugoy The Dove reportedly passed away of natural causes following his battle with an unspecified disease he struggled with for years. He was 54. Dave died right before the rap trio's catalog finally hit streaming services following years of disputes with their label. The group's third member DJ Maseo was the first member to break his silence about Dave's passing last year. He posted a throwback photo of the group when they first signed to Tommy Boy Records.



"This is the day we signed our contract with Tommy Boy… Much Love And Respect To Monica Lynch,” Maseo wrote. “Since 1988."