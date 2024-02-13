Former Dallas Cowboys Guard Tony Hutson Dead At 49

Former Dallas Cowboys guard Tony Hutson has died at the age of 49, according to an obituary shared by Legacy.com last Friday (February 9).

Hutson was found dead earlier this month, though no cause was given. The former guard signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four NFL seasons with the franchise before playing his final season with the now-Washington Commanders in 2000.

"Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson on last night," said former teammate Randall Godfrey in a Facebook post shared on February 4. "Please keep the Hutson family in prayer. Our 1996 Dallas Cowboys rookies had a special bond. He made several trips to Valdosta to help with my annual football camps. I cherished every moment that he had me crying after laughing so hard. One of my fishing buddies and much more. I just knew we would be connecting soon. You caught us off guard with this one. Take your rest my brother. Gone too soon."