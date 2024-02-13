Illinois Destination Crowned 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State

Have you ever visited a town so cute and quaint that you couldn't help but to return with friends and loved ones to show them the intricacies of the area?

There is one town in each state known for being so charming and unique that travelers just cannot get enough of it! Be it small shops serving strong coffee and delicious pastries, or walking paths encompassing a slow-paced square with a gazebo placed perfectly in the center of neighboring houses surrounded by leaning apple trees; this Illinois town is special.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most charming town in Illinois is Galena.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the most charming small town in the entire state:

"When you think of small-town America, Galena is surely the prototype. Set along the Mississippi, Galena—which President Ulysses S. Grant once called home—is filled with art galleries, antique stores and eclectic boutiques, many within restored 19th-century structures. The area is also home to the U.S. Grant Museum and some of the best wineries in the country. Don’t miss: The Belvedere Mansion, open from late May to November. Free guided tours of this 1857 Italianate mansion start every 15 minutes during the high season. You’ll learn some early American history, see period furnishings and get a glimpse of glitzier items, such as the real green velvet drapes that Gone With the Wind character Scarlett O’Hara pulled down to make into a dress. Where to stay: Abe’s Spring Street Guest House, a unique B&B built in 1876 that now hosts two spacious suites, a hot tub and a sauna."

For a continued list of the most charming towns across the United States visit rd.com.