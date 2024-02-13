Jennifer Lopez Shares Ayo Edebiri's Tearful Apology For Shady Comment

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Ayo Edebiri apologized to her before their episode of Saturday Night Live aired earlier this month. Hours before the singer and the Emmy winner were set to appear as the musical guest and host for the February 3rd episode of SNL, a 2020 episode of Laci Mosley's Scam Goddess podcast which featured Ayo slamming JLo's singing ability resurfaced.

“Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her," Edebiri said on the podcast. "I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘JLo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘JLo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

Now Lopez is revealing how Ayo addressed the situation before the show. “She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez told Variety. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f—ing sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

“It’s funny,” Lopez continued. “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

Ayo and SNL also addressed the controversy in a game show sketch called "Why'd You Say It" where contestants were asked about mean comments they left celebrities on social media.

“OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid," Ayo said in character. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”