Man Lounging On Beach Killed By Plane Making Emergency Landing

A 62-year-old man lounging on a beach in Mexico was killed by an airplane making an emergency landing on Sunday (February 11). The man's wife, who was lounging nearby, was unharmed by the plane.

Authorities said that a Cessna Caravan carrying a group of skydivers was forced to make an emergency landing on a crowded area of Bacocho Beach in Puerto Escondido.

The plane slid along the beach before crashing into a wooden structure and coming to a stop.

Investigators have not said why the plane made an emergency landing on the heavily-populated beach.

Officials said that four Canadian skydivers between the ages of 35 and 60 and a 40-year-old Mexican national were removed from the plane and taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

No information was released about their injuries.

A video posted to X shows bystanders helping remove the skydivers from the wreckage of the crashed plane.